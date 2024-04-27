Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PHIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 106,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

