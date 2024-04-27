Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $178.63 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.79 or 0.00015588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $178.63 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001382 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00014047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,783.66 or 0.99988392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.91874948 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,073,482.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

