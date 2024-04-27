Raymond James & Associates Has $409.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.37. 552,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

