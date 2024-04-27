Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Realty Income worth $143,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 408,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.71. 6,861,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

