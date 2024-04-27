Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $136.16 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $136,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.30. 654,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,786. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $544.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

