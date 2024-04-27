Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,380 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,161,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $148,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,648 shares of company stock valued at $27,400,905. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 5,560,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,721. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

