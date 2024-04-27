Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Short Interest Update

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 95,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,200. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,100.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,100.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,075 shares of company stock valued at $827,687 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.