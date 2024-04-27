Short Interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Grows By 52.1%

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan purchased 15,596 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,079.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. HTLF Bank owned 0.16% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 719,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASP Isotopes will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ASP Isotopes from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

