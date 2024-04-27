Short Interest in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Expands By 50.1%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
GYRE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 190,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.11.
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.