Short Interest in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Expands By 50.1%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 190,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.11.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

