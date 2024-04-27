Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.99

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.99 and traded as high as $45.96. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 141,941 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $893.35 million, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

