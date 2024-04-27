Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 162,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,308,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 2,972,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

