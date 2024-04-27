Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

SVII traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 490,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 409,632 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

