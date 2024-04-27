Swipe Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $212.98 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 601,968,105 coins and its circulating supply is 601,962,831 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

