Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

