Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 163.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

