XRUN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.95 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $80.95 million and approximately $257,225.14 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,492,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

