301 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $7.30 on Friday, reaching $723.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $759.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.00.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

