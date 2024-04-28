99,135 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Purchased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF makes up about 2.9% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 1,783,082 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

