A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE AOS opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

