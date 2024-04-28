Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AAVVF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.