aelf (ELF) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $461.88 million and approximately $26.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,685,853 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.