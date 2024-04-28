Aevo Price Hits $1.60 on Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Aevo has a total market cap of $176.01 million and approximately $48.63 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.52197334 USD and is up 8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $45,451,775.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

