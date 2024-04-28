Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $86.31 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00032850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003847 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

