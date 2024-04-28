Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 37.3% in April

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 12,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

