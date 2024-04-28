Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 37.3% in April

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.21. 12,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.