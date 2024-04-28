Alliant Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.