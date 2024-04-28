Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.05 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $47.88. 474,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,858. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

