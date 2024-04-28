Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.72 million and $126.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00054945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

