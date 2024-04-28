AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. AptarGroup also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.380 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

AptarGroup stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 489,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,865. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.