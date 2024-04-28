Argyle Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. 3,196,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,910. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $138.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

