Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
ATCOL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
Atlas Company Profile
