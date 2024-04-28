Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

ATCOL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.