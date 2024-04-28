Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.85. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.99.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.91 million for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1501502 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Laurentian lowered shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

