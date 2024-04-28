AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,720,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 105,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.
Shares of T stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 37,852,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,190,348. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
