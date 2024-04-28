Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Banner has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banner has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

