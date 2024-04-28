Barclays Boosts Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $108.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.56.

Encompass Health stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $35,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

