Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.62 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.46 billion and approximately $227.62 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $480.18 or 0.00754555 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,637.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00105840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,698,503 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

