Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the March 31st total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bragg Gaming Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BRAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 17,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.15 million during the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

Featured Articles

