Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,522,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

