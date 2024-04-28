Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after acquiring an additional 440,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,449,000 after buying an additional 1,130,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,641,000 after buying an additional 929,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after buying an additional 1,288,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,379,000 after buying an additional 289,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 1,530,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,974. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

