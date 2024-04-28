Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.0 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CRI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

