Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,127,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,469,000 after buying an additional 75,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $178.40. 515,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

