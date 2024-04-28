Chainbing Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.91 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $71.91 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

