Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issues Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $254.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

