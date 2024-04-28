Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 102.2% in April

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the March 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cheer Stock Performance

Shares of GSMGW remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cheer has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

