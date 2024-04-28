Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $165.89. 9,736,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

