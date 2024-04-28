Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $91.01. 7,541,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,951. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 412,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

