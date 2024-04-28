Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.