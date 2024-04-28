Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,917 shares of company stock valued at $49,395,553. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.61 and a 200 day moving average of $292.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

