Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.33 on Friday, hitting $282.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,006. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.92 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.40.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.