Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 115.4% in April

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOL remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Corner Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

