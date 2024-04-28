County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,032. County Line Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
County Line Energy Company Profile
