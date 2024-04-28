County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

County Line Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,032. County Line Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

